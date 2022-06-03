UrduPoint.com

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series Of Mass Shootings

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The US House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee on Thursday began consideration of a bill that would enact an array of gun control measures in response to several recent mass shootings in the United States, including a supermarket shooting in New York and elementary school shooting in Texas.

The lawmakers debated H.R. 7910, known as the Protecting Our kids Act, which includes measures such as raising the legal age to obtain a centerfire rifle or shotgun to 21-years old, requiring all firearms be traceable, mandating safe storage of firearms, and closing the so-called "bump stock loophole."

Republicans on the committee including Ranking Member Jim Jordan argued that the bill was rushed and does not offer real solutions to the problems at the core of mass shootings. Republicans also expressed concerns about the legislation's constitutionality given the Second Amendment's guarantee of the right to keep and bear arms.

Democrats called the legislation overdue, not rushed, arguing that such measures have been discussed following mass shootings going back decades. Democrats also argued that the proposed measures have solid legal standing despite Republican concerns.

Lawmakers also debated whether empowering "good guys" with firearms, including arming teachers or other individuals to defend schools, would be an effective measure.

Consideration of the gun control measures comes following several high-profile mass shootings in the US recently, including shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 people and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21.

Biden on Thursday evening is scheduled to deliver remarks on recent shootings and his belief in the need for Congress to act by passing so-called "commonsense" gun control measures.

