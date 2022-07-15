UrduPoint.com

US House Judiciary Committee Marks Up Assault Weapons Ban Bill Amid Wave Of Mass Shootings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

The US House Judiciary Committee announced on Friday the first markup in two decades of a legislation banning assault weapons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The US House Judiciary Committee announced on Friday the first markup in two decades of a legislation banning assault weapons.

"Any weapon that allows for the quick and efficient slaughter of children in our schools has no place in our communities," Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler said. "This markup is another step in our efforts to make our communities safer." He added that the judiciary committee would take up the bill next week.

Sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline, Assault Weapons Ban of 2021 would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain types of semi-automatic weapons.

Cicilline noted that AR-15-style guns had become "the weapon of choice for shooters looking to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible," adding that research showed that mass shooting deaths would be reduced by 70% if there was a Federal ban on assault weapons.

In the last two months in the US, four gunmen have killed a combined 42 people, including 19 children in Uvalde, with assault weapons.

