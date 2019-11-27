US House Judiciary Committee Sets First Impeachment Hearing for December 4 - Notice

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The US House Judiciary Committee in a notice on Tuesday said it has set its first impeachment hearing for December 4.

The notice on the committee's website shows that the panel will hold its first impeachment hearing, dubbed "The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment," on December 4.