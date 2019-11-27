US House Judiciary Committee Sets First Impeachment Hearing on December 4 - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The US House Judiciary Committee in a notice on Tuesday said it has set its first impeachment hearing for December 4.

The notice on the committee's website shows that the panel will hold its first impeachment hearing, dubbed "The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment," on December 4.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler in a letter to President Donald Trump invited him or his counsel to attend the hearing or to make a request to question the witnesses.

Nadler said the hearing would be held to discuss the framework in which the House may analyze the evidence gathered thus far in the impeachment inquiry.

The House is attempting to wrap up its probe before the Holiday recess, giving the Judiciary Committee most of December to draft articles of impeachment.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the House would move forward without waiting for courts to rule on whether to force testimony and document releases from the White House, which has refused to cooperate with the Democratic impeachment probe.