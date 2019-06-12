UrduPoint.com
US House Judiciary Committee To Quickly Launch Court Proceedings Against McGahn - Nadler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will quickly launch court proceedings against former White House counsel Don McGahn over his decision to disobey a congressional subpoena after the lower chamber of Congress passed a corresponding resolution earlier on Tuesday, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said.

"We will move as quickly as possible to go to court against Don McGahn, the president's former counsel, and any subsequent witnesses who disobey a committee subpoena," Nadler said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Nadler said that the Judiciary Committee has other subpoenas outstanding against former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and former deputy White House counsel Annie Donaldson.

"If they don't show up where they are supposed to, they will be the targets of court enforcement," Nadler said.

The resolution to let congressional committees go to court to enforce the subpoenas passed the House of Representatives in a 229-191 vote.

President Donald Trump cited executive privilege in refusing to let McGahn testify, claiming that the US Constitution's separation-of-powers doctrine protects internal deliberations by the president and his staff from public disclosure.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which was released in April, concluded that there was no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in US politics and said Mueller's report provides no evidence to support allegations of Russian election meddling.

