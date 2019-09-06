UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Judiciary Panel Launches Probe Into Trump Bid To Host G7 At Florida Resort

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:56 PM

US House Judiciary Panel Launches Probe Into Trump Bid to Host G7 at Florida Resort

The US House Judiciary Committee launched a probe into Vice President Mike Pence's stay at a Trump resort in Ireland and the president's efforts to have a G7 summit hosted at his resort in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The US House Judiciary Committee launched a probe into Vice President Mike Pence's stay at a Trump resort in Ireland and the president's efforts to have a G7 summit hosted at his resort in Florida.

"[Representatives] Jerrold Nadler... and Steve Cohen sent a letter to the White House Counsel and Secret Service seeking information about President [Donald] Trump's recent promotion... and solicitation of foreign and US government business at Trump properties," the Judiciary Committee said in a letter released on Friday.

The efforts included promoting the Trump National Doral Miami as the next venue to host the Group of Seven G7 Summit of major industrialized nations, the committee announced in a press release.

On Thursday, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings sent four letters yesterday to the White House, the Secret Service and the Trump Organization seeking information about the Vice President's trip to the Trump International Golf Links in Ireland.

The golf center and accompanying hotel are located 180 miles away from the Irish capital Dublin where Pence held meetings with government officials, Cummings wrote in the letters.

Related Topics

Business White House Hotel Trump Dublin Miami Florida Ireland From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

28 minutes ago

Baluchistan political activists led by Chief Minis ..

1 minute ago

US Must Halt Trade Talks With Brazil Until Action ..

1 minute ago

AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity, Defense, Martyrs ..

1 minute ago

Tunisian Presidential Candidate Karoui Will Not Qu ..

1 minute ago

Kiev Excludes Russian Citizen Gadzhiev From Russia ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.