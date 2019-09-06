US House Judiciary Panel Launches Probe Into Trump Bid to Host G7 at Florida Resort

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The US House Judiciary Committee launched a probe into Vice President Mike Pence's stay at a Trump resort in Ireland and the president's efforts to have a G7 summit hosted at his resort in Florida

"[Representatives] Jerrold Nadler... and Steve Cohen sent a letter to the White House Counsel and Secret Service seeking information about President [Donald] Trump's recent promotion... and solicitation of foreign and US government business at Trump properties," the Judiciary Committee said in a letter released on Friday.

The efforts included promoting the Trump National Doral Miami as the next venue to host the Group of Seven G7 Summit of major industrialized nations, the committee announced in a press release.

On Thursday, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings sent four letters yesterday to the White House, the Secret Service and the Trump Organization seeking information about the Vice President's trip to the Trump International Golf Links in Ireland.

The golf center and accompanying hotel are located 180 miles away from the Irish capital Dublin where Pence held meetings with government officials, Cummings wrote in the letters.