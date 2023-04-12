Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas FTC Over Twitter Investigation - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 11:24 PM

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas FTC Over Twitter Investigation - Letter

US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter on Wednesday to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan informing her of a subpoena compelling the production of documents related to the FTC's investigation of Twitter, which began after Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter on Wednesday to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan informing her of a subpoena compelling the production of documents related to the FTC's investigation of Twitter, which began after Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.

"On March 10, 2023, the Committee wrote to you requesting relevant documents and information about the FTC's recent actions against Twitter. To date, your voluntary compliance has been woefully insufficient. Accordingly, the Committee is issuing a subpoena to compel the production of documents necessary to inform our oversight," the letter said.

In March, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report revealing how the FTC made "inappropriate and burdensome" demands of Twitter coinciding with its acquisition by Musk, according to the letter.

The FTC's requests included asking for the identities of journalists with whom Twitter was engaging, as well as for communications related to Musk, the letter said.

On March 27, the FTC sent a response letter seeking to justify the scope of its inquiry into Twitter, the letter said. However, the FTC produced none of the requested documents and only addressed one of the Committee's requests.

The FTC's refusal to provide the materials is unacceptable, the letter said.

Related Topics

Twitter Elon Musk March Government

Recent Stories

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

8 minutes ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

9 minutes ago
 First Russian Film Shot on ISS to Be Released Abro ..

First Russian Film Shot on ISS to Be Released Abroad - Film Director

8 minutes ago
 Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium ..

Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium Ammo for US Abrams Tanks - Mo ..

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve ..

Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve Syrian Crisis - Foreign Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shootin ..

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.