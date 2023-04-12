US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas FTC Over Twitter Investigation - Letter

US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter on Wednesday to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan informing her of a subpoena compelling the production of documents related to the FTC's investigation of Twitter, which began after Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter on Wednesday to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan informing her of a subpoena compelling the production of documents related to the FTC's investigation of Twitter, which began after Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.

"On March 10, 2023, the Committee wrote to you requesting relevant documents and information about the FTC's recent actions against Twitter. To date, your voluntary compliance has been woefully insufficient. Accordingly, the Committee is issuing a subpoena to compel the production of documents necessary to inform our oversight," the letter said.

In March, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report revealing how the FTC made "inappropriate and burdensome" demands of Twitter coinciding with its acquisition by Musk, according to the letter.

The FTC's requests included asking for the identities of journalists with whom Twitter was engaging, as well as for communications related to Musk, the letter said.

On March 27, the FTC sent a response letter seeking to justify the scope of its inquiry into Twitter, the letter said. However, the FTC produced none of the requested documents and only addressed one of the Committee's requests.

The FTC's refusal to provide the materials is unacceptable, the letter said.