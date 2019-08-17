UrduPoint.com
US House Judiciary Panel To Begin Work On Gun Control Legislation September 4 - Chair

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US House Judiciary Committee will return early from recess to markup legislation proposals to address the issue of gun violence, the Committee's Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a press release on Friday.

"On September 4th, the Judiciary Committee will take additional steps to address gun violence by marking up the Keep Americans Safe Act which would ban high capacity ammunition magazines that are a particularly dangerous feature of the assault weapons often used in mass shootings," Nadler said.

In addition, the committee will review the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act of 2019, amended to include provisions from the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, and the Disarm Hate Act, according to the press release.

The committee also plans to hold a hearing on military-style assault weapons on September 25.

The work on the flurry of gun control bills comes in wake of recent mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia.

