WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Republican members of the US House Judiciary Committee are seeking the "prompt testimony" of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other senior officials in his department as they prepare to take over the committee's leadership, according to a letter published Friday.

"We expect your unfettered cooperation in arranging for the Committee to receive testimony from DHS employees," Republican members of the committee said in their letter to Mayorkas.

The letter named nearly a dozen Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees whom they plan to call for periodic hearings into the department's operations next year when Republicans resume control of the House.

The officials include the top leaders of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Customs and Border Protection and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The letter noted that the committee had made several requests to DHS for information and documents over the past 21 months, which had been ignored or replied to insufficiently.

The committee warned that if the requests were still outstanding by the start of the 118th Congress next year, it might resort to "compulsory process" to obtain the material.

