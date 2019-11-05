UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Lawmakers Asks Mulvaney To Testify On Friday In Impeachment Probe - Letter

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

US House Lawmakers Asks Mulvaney to Testify on Friday in Impeachment Probe - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US lawmakers have asked White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to appear for a deposition on Friday as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a letter from three House committees said on Tuesday.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we hereby write to request your appearance at a deposition on November 8, 2019 at 9 am at the Capitol," the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said in their letter to Mulvaney.

Related Topics

White House Trump November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

26 minutes ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

41 minutes ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.