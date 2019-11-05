US House Lawmakers Asks Mulvaney to Testify on Friday in Impeachment Probe - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US lawmakers have asked White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to appear for a deposition on Friday as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a letter from three House committees said on Tuesday.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we hereby write to request your appearance at a deposition on November 8, 2019 at 9 am at the Capitol," the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said in their letter to Mulvaney.