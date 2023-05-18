US House Lawmakers Pass Bill to Allow Law Enforcement Officer to Buy Retired Service Guns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a bill to allow law enforcement officers in the United States to purchase firearms retired from official service, which are currently destroyed in accordance with Federal regulations.

House lawmakers passed the legislation on Wednesday in a vote of 232-198, with 13 Democrats joining all Republicans in support of the bill.

The legislation directs the US Administrator of General Services to establish a program under which a federal law enforcement officer could purchase a retired firearm from the agency that issued the firearm to the officer, according to the bill text.

The firearm should be sold at salvage value, taking into account its age and condition, the bill added.

Lawmakers also amended the bill to expand the types of firearms permitted for sale and allow retired federal law enforcement officers to purchase eligible weapons as well.

Current regulations requiring the destruction of retired service weapons results in a "massive waste" of US taxpayer Dollars, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

Between fiscal years 2010 and 2017, US federal law enforcement agencies reported spending at least $38.8 million on firearms, according to a Government Accountability Office review.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a statement of administration policy on the bill, arguing that the legislation ought to require federal agencies to ensure purchasers are not otherwise prohibited from buying a firearm.

OMB is also concerned that the legislation does not require certification that the retired firearms continue to be in safe, working condition prior to sale, the statement said.