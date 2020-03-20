US House Lawmakers Urge Pelosi to Help Freelancers in Next Virus Relief Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) More than three dozen US House lawmakers in a letter released on Thursday urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow relief for freelance workers in the next coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.

"In the coming weeks, it is critical that Congress provide relief to impacted workers and their families. Particularly hard hit are freelancers, contractors and other independent workers who in many cases lack the resources of a large employer as well as unemployment and paid leave protections provided to traditional employees," the letter read.

The letter urged special attention for workers in the entertainment industry, noting that performers on stage or in front of cameras are often backed up by many freelance support staff.

The letter recommended that benefits be calculated based on anticipated earnings from current and future contracts that are canceled because of the pandemic.

The letter addressed to Pelosi, Majority leader Steny Hoyer and copied to their Republican counterparts was signed by Schiff and 36 other lawmakers.