UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Lawmakers Urge Pelosi To Help Freelancers In Next Virus Relief Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

US House Lawmakers Urge Pelosi to Help Freelancers in Next Virus Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) More than three dozen US House lawmakers in a letter released on Thursday urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow relief for freelance workers in the next coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.

"In the coming weeks, it is critical that Congress provide relief to impacted workers and their families. Particularly hard hit are freelancers, contractors and other independent workers who in many cases lack the resources of a large employer as well as unemployment and paid leave protections provided to traditional employees," the letter read.

The letter urged special attention for workers in the entertainment industry, noting that performers on stage or in front of cameras are often backed up by many freelance support staff.

The letter recommended that benefits be calculated based on anticipated earnings from current and future contracts that are canceled because of the pandemic.

The letter addressed to Pelosi, Majority leader Steny Hoyer and copied to their Republican counterparts was signed by Schiff and 36 other lawmakers.

Related Topics

Nancy Congress From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

49 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

58 minutes ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

3 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.