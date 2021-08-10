The US House of Representatives will not receive former president Donald Trump's tax returns at least until November, the CNN broadcaster reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US House of Representatives will not receive former president Donald Trump's tax returns at least until November, the CNN broadcaster reported.

In July, the House Ways and Means Committee requested six years of Trump's personal tax returns and eight years of business tax returns. The committee solicited the tax records to check if there were any foreign financial influence and business entanglements or conflicts of interest, affecting proper execution of the former president's responsibilities.

The US Justice Department decided that the Treasury Department should hand over the ex-president's tax returns to the Congress. The decision was opposed by Trump's lawyer, who denied any criminal intention on the part of his client.

On November 8, Trevor McFadden, judge at the DC District Court, is set to hear Trump's arguments for blocking the Treasury Department from releasing his tax records. The Biden administration will have one month to respond to former president's arguments in accordance with legal procedure.