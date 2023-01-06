UrduPoint.com

US House Leaderless After 10th Failed Ballot, First Double-Digit Speaker Race Since 1859

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 04:00 AM

US House Leaderless After 10th Failed Ballot, First Double-Digit Speaker Race Since 1859

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives remains leaderless after its tenth failed ballot to elect a speaker on Thursday, marking the first time the chamber has taken ten or more rounds of voting to select a leader since 1859.

The House held its first ballot to elect a speaker on Tuesday, when lawmakers met for their first session of the 118th Congress. However, the House Republican majority is divided on whether to elect Congressman Kevin McCarthy to the position, with 21 Republican members declining to vote for him.

The Republicans who oppose McCarthy have criticized his ability to lead the lower chamber of Congress, proposing alternative candidates instead, including Congressmen Byron Donalds, Kevin Hern and Andy Biggs.

The Republicans hold 222 seats in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker. The dissenting Republicans have blocked McCarthy's leadership bid ten times now - the first time it has taken ten or more ballots to select a speaker since 1859.

The last time it took the House more than one ballot to elect a speaker was in 1923, when it took nine ballots to choose a leader. In 1859, the chamber took 44 ballots to elect a speaker. The House took a record 133 ballots to elect a speaker in 1855.

Related Topics

Vote Lead Chamber Congress

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

4 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

4 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

4 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

4 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.