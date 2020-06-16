UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Likely To Pass Police Reform Bill Next Week - Black Caucus Leader

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

US House Likely to Pass Police Reform Bill Next Week - Black Caucus Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The US House of Representatives will likely vote on and pass a bill next week to reform police departments in the United States, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass said on Monday.

"This Bill will be passed out of committee on Wednesday: All of it," Bass said. "The next week we will pass it off the floor.

"

The bill would increase data transparency changes to police practices and training, ban the use of chokeholds, mandate body cameras, restrict use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality while setting up a national database of identifying all officers recorded as using excessive force.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, the only African-American currently sitting in the US Senate, will introduce a parallel bill into the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday, Bass said.

Related Topics

Senate Police Vote United States Chamber Congress All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.