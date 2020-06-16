US House Likely to Pass Police Reform Bill Next Week - Black Caucus Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The US House of Representatives will likely vote on and pass a bill next week to reform police departments in the United States, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass said on Monday.

"This Bill will be passed out of committee on Wednesday: All of it," Bass said. "The next week we will pass it off the floor.

"

The bill would increase data transparency changes to police practices and training, ban the use of chokeholds, mandate body cameras, restrict use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality while setting up a national database of identifying all officers recorded as using excessive force.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, the only African-American currently sitting in the US Senate, will introduce a parallel bill into the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday, Bass said.