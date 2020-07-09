US House Looking at Measures to Counter Espionage by Chinese Students - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) US Congress is looking at ways to prevent visiting Chinese students from stealing intellectual property and engaging in espionage, House China policy working group co-chair, Congressman Darin LaHood, said on Wednesday.

"There have been examples of espionage that have given this program and the ability of Chinese to come here a bad name," LaHood said at a US Institute of Peace podcast.

"This is going to get a lot of scrutiny and there are a lots of members of Congress who are looking at this... This is going to be a focus over the next year or so."

China did not allow the same numbers of US students to visit China and travel as freely as successive US administrations had always permitted to Chinese students in the United States, LaHood said.

Congressman Rick Larsen told the podcast that US universities could do a better job on vetting and protecting intellectual property than they were currently doing.