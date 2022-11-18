US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek Reelection to Leadership in New Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on Thursday that he will not seek reelection for the Democratic Party leadership position in the next Congress after Democrats lost the majority in the lower chamber in midterm elections.

"I believe that it is time for me, however, to continue my service in a different role. Therefore, I have decided not to seek elected leadership in the 118th Congress," Hoyer said in a letter to his Democratic colleagues.

Hoyer added that he intends to continue his service in Congress and return to his work on the House Appropriations Committee.

Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi likewise announced that she will continue serving in Congress but not seek reelection to a party leadership position.

Hoyer endorsed Hakeem Jeffries to take charge of House Democrats, calling him a "skilled and capable leader" who can help the Democratic Party win back a majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

Democrats are projected to lose the House to Republicans as midterm election results from last week are finalized, while they retained a slim majority in the Senate.

The 118th Congress will take office in January.