US House Majority Leader Hoyer Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and so far is experiencing mild symptoms.

"This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms," Hoyer said in a press release on Tuesday.

Hoyer said he is fully vaccinated and has also received the so-called third or booster vaccine injection.

The House Majority Leader said he will work from home this week throughout his quarantine period and will use proxy voting.