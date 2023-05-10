UrduPoint.com

US House Majority Leader Says Began Considering Defense Spending Bill Despite Debt Debate

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday that lawmakers have already begun initial considerations for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) despite an unresolved debate on the United States' debt ceiling and on spending policies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday that lawmakers have already begun initial considerations for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) despite an unresolved debate on the United States' debt ceiling and on spending policies.

"I'm hopeful that as the Speaker meets with the President and the other congressional leaders on Friday, that they can get some real specifics that get us closer to an agreement. For now, we're going to wait and see how that process plays out before starting the NDAA, but we've already been doing work on what those policies would look like on the NDAA," Scalise said during a press conference.

Lawmakers have started work on the NDAA on the subcommittee and committee levels, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said. Lawmakers will be prepared to pass a "robust" NDAA, Stefanik added.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders, including with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to negotiate lifting the US debt ceiling. Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the measure.

