US House Majority Leader Says Gorbachev 'Transformational Figure For His Country, World'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 09:57 PM

US House Majority Leader Says Gorbachev 'Transformational Figure for His Country, World'

Mikhail Gorbachev was a "transformational figure" for the Soviet Union and for the world, US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Mikhail Gorbachev was a "transformational figure" for the Soviet Union and for the world, US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.

Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.

"I join in mourning the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, a transformational figure for his country and for the world," Hoyer said in a press release.

Gorbachev's commitment to peace, nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy helped bring an end to the Cold War and made the world safer, Hoyer said in the release.

He is known for engaging in disarmament talks with the United States and initiating a process of political reforms, which ultimately led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev received a number of awards, including the Nobel Peace prize and the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award for his contribution to ending the Cold War.

