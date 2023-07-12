US House Majority Leader Says Will Begin Voting on Nearly 300 NDAA Amendments on Thursday

The US House of Representatives will begin debating and voting on amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week in a critical step toward passing the $886 billion authorization bill, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives will begin debating and voting on amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week in a critical step toward passing the $886 billion authorization bill, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday.

"We've already got an agreement on a large number of amendments that we will start taking up today, start voting on tomorrow through the rest of this week, and then ultimately passing the bill," Scalise said during a press conference.

House lawmakers have agreed on approximately 290 amendments that will be included in a rule vote on Wednesday, after which the lower chamber of Congress will begin a debate and vote on them on Thursday, Scalise said.

The lawmakers will then circle back for discussions on remaining items, Scalise said.

Scalise pointed out that he is working with House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry and others on what the final round of amendments will be.

The House is also working on appropriations bills while advancing the NDAA, Scalise said.

Passing the NDAA and appropriations bills are "front and center right now," Scalise said.

The House will probably be working until at least midnight on Thursday in an effort to get through all the amendment votes, some of which will be considered en bloc, Scalise said.

Lawmakers may finish work this week, but are also fine with taking more time to "get the policy right," Scalise added.