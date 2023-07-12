Open Menu

US House Majority Leader Says Will Begin Voting On Nearly 300 NDAA Amendments On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 10:36 PM

US House Majority Leader Says Will Begin Voting on Nearly 300 NDAA Amendments on Thursday

The US House of Representatives will begin debating and voting on amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week in a critical step toward passing the $886 billion authorization bill, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives will begin debating and voting on amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week in a critical step toward passing the $886 billion authorization bill, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Wednesday.

"We've already got an agreement on a large number of amendments that we will start taking up today, start voting on tomorrow through the rest of this week, and then ultimately passing the bill," Scalise said during a press conference.

House lawmakers have agreed on approximately 290 amendments that will be included in a rule vote on Wednesday, after which the lower chamber of Congress will begin a debate and vote on them on Thursday, Scalise said.

The lawmakers will then circle back for discussions on remaining items, Scalise said.

Scalise pointed out that he is working with House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry and others on what the final round of amendments will be.

The House is also working on appropriations bills while advancing the NDAA, Scalise said.

Passing the NDAA and appropriations bills are "front and center right now," Scalise said.

The House will probably be working until at least midnight on Thursday in an effort to get through all the amendment votes, some of which will be considered en bloc, Scalise said.

Lawmakers may finish work this week, but are also fine with taking more time to "get the policy right," Scalise added.

Related Topics

Vote Fine Circle Chamber May Congress All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

15 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

15 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

13 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

13 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

13 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

28 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

27 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

27 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World