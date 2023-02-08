UrduPoint.com

US House Majority Leader Scalise Says State Of Union 'Struggling' Under Biden - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:50 AM

US House Majority Leader Scalise Says State of Union 'Struggling' Under Biden - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech that the United States is struggling under his leadership on a number of fronts, including inflation, crime and immigration.

"The state of the union is struggling under the weight of President Biden's extremist agenda that is causing pain to hardworking families." Scalise said in a statement Tuesday evening. "The results speak for themselves: inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are 40 percent higher, crime is out of control, and the border is wide open."

Earlier Tuesday evening, Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech as president, addressing a number of areas including the economy, abortion and relations with China.

Biden has divided the US and created a "destructive era of big government socialism," Scalise said.

Scalise highlighted a number of recent legislative initiatives by Republicans, including bills to limit the Biden administration's use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, end COVID-19 public health measures and denounce the "horrors" of socialism.

House Republicans will continue to pass legislation that solves real problems and get the US "back on track," Scalise said.

"Our Commitment to America calls for lowering inflation, securing America's border, and restoring energy independence. This will make it easier for hardworking families to keep more of their hard-earned money and reduce our dependence on foreign countries for our energy," Scalise said.

House Republicans will pass laws to stop the flow of narcotics across the southern border, Scalise also said, noting that more than 150 young Americans are poisoned every day by illegal drugs such as fentanyl.

Related Topics

Drugs China Young Independence United States Money Border Gas Government Weight

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

7 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

7 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

8 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

9 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

9 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.