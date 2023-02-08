US House Majority Leader Scalise Says State of Union 'Struggling' Under Biden - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech that the United States is struggling under his leadership on a number of fronts, including inflation, crime and immigration.

"The state of the union is struggling under the weight of President Biden's extremist agenda that is causing pain to hardworking families." Scalise said in a statement Tuesday evening. "The results speak for themselves: inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are 40 percent higher, crime is out of control, and the border is wide open."

Earlier Tuesday evening, Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech as president, addressing a number of areas including the economy, abortion and relations with China.

Biden has divided the US and created a "destructive era of big government socialism," Scalise said.

Scalise highlighted a number of recent legislative initiatives by Republicans, including bills to limit the Biden administration's use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, end COVID-19 public health measures and denounce the "horrors" of socialism.

House Republicans will continue to pass legislation that solves real problems and get the US "back on track," Scalise said.

"Our Commitment to America calls for lowering inflation, securing America's border, and restoring energy independence. This will make it easier for hardworking families to keep more of their hard-earned money and reduce our dependence on foreign countries for our energy," Scalise said.

House Republicans will pass laws to stop the flow of narcotics across the southern border, Scalise also said, noting that more than 150 young Americans are poisoned every day by illegal drugs such as fentanyl.