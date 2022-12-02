US House May Fall Back on Continuing Resolution to Fund Government in Fiscal 2023 - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Republicans and Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working to reach an agreement on the omnibus spending bill to fund the US government in the coming year, but if they fail, Congress will push through another stopgap continuing resolution of the kind it had to fall back on during the presidency of Barack Obama, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"The Congress remains hard at work on the omnibus funding package," Pelosi told a news conference. "If they can't reach agreement we have no choice but (to seek) a continuing resolution. It would be a last resort but we have to have an agreement.

"

The continuing resolution would add or eliminate no measures but would maintain funding for all programs in the government at their current levels.

"The Republicans and Democrats (working) in a bipartisan way on the (US House) Appropriations Committee can reach a solution and we should let them do that but sadly we would have no choice if they cannot. Then we would have to have a yearlong CR (continuing resolution)," Pelosi said.

House Appropriations Committee members worked late into Wednesday night and renewed their talks on Thursday morning in their efforts to reach agreement on the new omnibus appropriations legislation, Pelosi added.