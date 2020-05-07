UrduPoint.com
US House May Meet Next Week To Pass More Aid, Discuss Proxy Voting - Pelosi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The US House of Representatives will assemble next week despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in order to approve proxy voting reform and advance major relief legislation because of the hardships generated by the pandemic, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I'm hoping next week we'll have the proxy voting initiative on the floor and if people can't be here I hope they will be recorded," Pelosi told a press conference. "We want more voting by proxy. ... My members want to be able to vote by proxy right away. Hopefully, we can do it in a bipartisan way that committee is still in communication with each other.

Pelosi also said majority Democrats in the House of Representatives would seek to push through a massive additional financial aid bill to pump more financial support to the poor, with extended unemployment relief including to those health care workers who had lost their jobs or fallen sick while carrying out essential services during the pandemic.

However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who lead the Republicans in both chambers of Congress, have said it is too soon to pass more financial aid measures until the ones already approved can be assessed for their effectiveness.

Pelosi said the new bill would carry greatly increased Federal financial support for local governments at county level as well as more for state and municipal city governments. There would also be fiscal support for the US Postal Service, she added.

