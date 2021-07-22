US House Minority Leader Accuses Pelosi of Abusing Power in Capitol Riot Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has abused her power by rejecting Republicans from participating in the Capitol riot probe, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party's picks for the Select Committee on January 6," McCarthy said in a statement. "This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution."

No Republican would now agree to serve on Pelosi's proposed committee at all and instead the House Minority would carry out its own investigation into the events of January 6, McCarthy stated.

"Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," he said

The Speaker's action "has made it undeniable" that her proposed panel had lost all legitimacy and credibility and it showed that the Speaker was more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth, McCarthy said.