US House Minority Leader Files Resolution to Censor Waters After Her Speech in Minneapolis

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has introduced a resolution to censure Congresswoman Maxine Waters for calling on activists to be confrontational with police in case former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the murder of George Floyd.

"Chairwoman Waters' actions are beneath the dignity of this institution. They raised the potential for violence, directed lawlessness and may have interfered with a co-equal branch of government. I just introduced this censure resolution to hold her accountable," McCarthy said in a message via Twitter accompanying the resolution on Tuesday.

The resolution also cites the judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin who shared his disapproval of Waters' words to the protestors and urged the US officials to give their opinions "in a respectful manner, and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to Constitution."

On Saturday, Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and called on protestors to "stay on the street" and "get more confrontational" with police ahead of Chauvin's verdict.

In her interview to the Grio on Monday, Waters said she was not calling for violence but was merely talking about confronting the justice system and the practice of policing in the United States.