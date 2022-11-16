US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated to be speaker in the next term of Congress given that Republicans are projected to hold the majority in the lower congressional chamber, House Republicans announced on Tuesday

"House Republicans have elected Kevin McCarthy as our nominee for speaker for the 118th Congress," House Republicans said via Twitter.