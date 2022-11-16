UrduPoint.com

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated To Be Next Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 12:37 AM

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated to be speaker in the next term of Congress given that Republicans are projected to hold the majority in the lower congressional chamber, House Republicans announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated to be speaker in the next term of Congress given that Republicans are projected to hold the majority in the lower congressional chamber, House Republicans announced on Tuesday.

"House Republicans have elected Kevin McCarthy as our nominee for speaker for the 118th Congress," House Republicans said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Minority Twitter Chamber Congress

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

25 seconds ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

27 seconds ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

28 seconds ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

32 seconds ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

12 minutes ago
 Govt to adopt constitutional procedure for holding ..

Govt to adopt constitutional procedure for holding general election: Musadiq

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.