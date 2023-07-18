Open Menu

US House Minority Leader Must Condemn Democrat Lawmakers' Anti-Semitic Comments - Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Democratic Party leaders and members needed to condemn anti-Semitic statements that have been made by leading members of their congressional caucus, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, told reporters on Monday.

"They have defended these individuals time and time again," McCarthy said during a news conference. "This is a role for the leader (House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries) to prove (that) they are not anti-Semitic. And no they cannot allow their members to continue to say what they have said in the past. ... The only time action has ever been taken is when we have had to take the action."

McCarthy was speaking in response to comments made by Representative Pramila Jayapal, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair, in which she called Israel a racist state.

"She is a leader in their caucuses and she is making these comments ... It has got to stop," he said.

McCarthy noted that he was speaking only a few days before Israeli President Isaac Herzog is due to address a joint session of Congress later this week.

Over the weekend, Jeffries along with Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu said in a joint statement that Israel was not a racist state. However, they did not mention or condemn Jayapal by name.

