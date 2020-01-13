US House Minority Leader Pens Resolution Supporting Iranian Anti-Government Protesters

US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday announced plans to introduce a resolution backing protesters in Iran who are demonstrating against the nation's downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet last week that killed all 176 passengers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday announced plans to introduce a resolution backing protesters in Iran who are demonstrating against the nation's downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet last week that killed all 176 passengers.

"I'm introducing a resolution in support of the protesters in Iran. The world is watching, and the people of Iran need to know that they are not alone in this pivotal moment," McCarthy said.

Hundreds of students gathered on Saturday outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor those killed in the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

The gathering, which was not approved by the authorities, resulted in a rally demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US retaliation to Iran's massive attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.