US House Minority Leader Says Biden Must Ensure Afghanistan Not Haven for Terrorists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday that President Joe Biden must ensure the safe withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan and provide a plan on how he will prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorists.

"President Biden must immediately focus all efforts on making sure there is a plan to safely extract all American service members and civilians still remaining in Afghanistan," McCarthy said in a statement. "He also owes the American public an answer on what he plans to do to make sure the region doesn't turn into a breeding ground for more violent extremism that will lead to large-scale global attacks of terrorism."

The statement comes amid an offensive by the Taliban (banned in Russia) in which the opposition movement has retaken Afghanistan's provincial capitals and threatens to isolate the capital of Kabul.

The Biden administration on Thursday decided to deploy 3,000 troops back to Kabul to assist the State Department with its evacuation of US personnel and Afghan Special Immigrant visa applicants.

"It should have been the government's responsibility to execute a responsible exit as we withdrew the remaining forces from the country. But in a matter of months, the Biden administration has led a botched withdrawal process that has now predictably handed an entire country over to terrorists," McCarthy said.

The Defense Department has said it plans to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of August, but will still maintain "over the horizon" counterterrorism capabilities.