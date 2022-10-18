US House Minority Leader Says No 'Blank Check' for Ukraine Amid Looming Recession -Reports

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged that if the Republicans become a majority in the lower chamber of Congress in the midterm elections, Ukraine will not get a "blank check" for assistance given a looming recession in the United States, The Hill reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged that if the Republicans become a majority in the lower chamber of Congress in the midterm elections, Ukraine will not get a "blank check" for assistance given a looming recession in the United States, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

According to a recent Real Clear politics (RCP) poll, the Republican Party is poised to seize both chambers of US Congress in the November 8 midterm elections, with a commanding edge in a sufficient number of House races, while the Senate map looks like a toss-up.

Changes in the balance of power in Congress could seriously complicate the Biden administration's efforts to send generous packages of military and other assistance to Ukraine, which has already received well over $18 billion from US taxpayers.

People are not going to sit in a recession writing a blank check to Ukraine, they will just not do it, the report cited McCarthy as saying.

Only 218 seats are required to win the majority in the House of Representatives, which the Democrats currently control by a majority of eight seats. The Senate is currently split 50-50 but the Democrats have the edge with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote.

Last week, the Biden administration announced another $725 million in military assistance package for Ukraine that includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional 155mm artillery rounds.