US House Minority Leader Says Partisan Coronavirus Panel Aims for 2nd Impeachment of Trump

A Democrat-led committee monitoring trillions of dollars designated for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relief raises the prospect of a second impeachment of President Donald Trump because the panel is stacked with two of the strongest congressional advocates of impeaching the president, US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Monday

"I'm not sure what they have when it comes to holding accountability on the CARES Act. I know what they do politically. That's what always has given me concerned about this committee... the Democrats might use this to take another stab at impeachment 2.0," McCarthy said.

The committee is led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, one of the most partisan lawmakers in the House of Representatives, plus two of the strongest advocates of Trump's 2019 impeachment, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Congressman Jamie Raskin, McCarthy said.

The House of Representatives broke with tradition in the 2019 impeachment of President Donald Trump, with all Democrats voting to remove the president from office without the support from a single Republican.

The Republican-led Senate subsequently found Trump innocent of "high crimes and misdemeanors," the constitutional criteria for firing a president.

Republicans objected to the committee's creation, calling it a political stunt and arguing that at least eight other bipartisan panels had been empowered to keep track of how nearly $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief approved so far is being spent.

