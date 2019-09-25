US House Moving Forward With Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump regarding allegations that he pressed Ukraine's president to probe former US Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in order to boost his 2020 reelection bid, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press briefing.

"Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said on Tuesday evening. "I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry. The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law."