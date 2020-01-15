UrduPoint.com
US House Mulls Scrapping F-35 Program Office To Trim Costs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Lawmakers in the US House of Representative looking to reduce costs of the F-35 are considering a plan to eliminate the Defense Department office that oversees production and maintenance of the fifth generation fighter jet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The proposal to "potentially dissolve and disaggregate the F-35 Joint Program Office" is aimed at gains in "efficiency and effectiveness," House Armed Services Committee spokeswoman Monica Matoush told Bloomberg in an email.

The plan would terminate the F-35 joint program office and distribute responsibility to the Air Force, Navy and Marines, which fly different versions of the aircraft built by Lockheed Martin.

Manufacturing and maintenance costs over the 60 year life span of the aircraft are estimated at between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion, making the F-35 the most expensive weapons program ever.

