US House Must Address Supplemental Funding For Capitol Riot Probe Next Week - Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

US House Must Address Supplemental Funding for Capitol Riot Probe Next Week - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The House of Representatives will address supplemental funding next week to launch a full security probe into the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"[The] security supplemental is coming up next week: It is overdue," Pelosi told a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. "It is urgently needed now about how to secure the Capitol and return to visitors."

The supplemental funding will be part of a $2 billion security proposal to be presented by the Democratic majority in the House week, Axios reported earlier.

It will include provisions to protect the Capitol, the White House and the vice president's residence, the report said.

The details were provided during a weekly conference call for members of the House Democratic Caucus by members of the House Appropriations Committee led by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, who was working with Republicans in the House on a bipartisan proposal, the report also said.

The proposal will include a one-time fund to pay "unknown costs" involving the physical security of the Capitol complex that will harden the building's windows and doors, the report added.

