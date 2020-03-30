US House Not Expected to Reconvene Sooner Than April 20 - Majority Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US House of Representatives is not expected to reconvene sooner than April 20, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office said in a notice on Monday.

"Members are advised that the House is not expected to meet sooner than Monday, April 20, 2020," the notice said.

US lawmakers and Trump administration officials are expected to work on a fourth emergency stimulus package in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States.

The notice said congressmen will be be notified if they must return to vote on critical legislation related to the coronavirus response or other important measures.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a $2-trillion stimulus package passed by US lawmakers to provide relief from the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he anticipated more funds will be needed.

The United States has more than 148,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.