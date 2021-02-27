UrduPoint.com
US House Of Representatives Approves $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Package

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:33 PM

The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a $1.9 billion economic stimulus package by a majority of votes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a $1.9 billion economic stimulus package by a majority of votes.

The bill now requires approval in the Senate and the signature of US President Joe Biden before it can enter into force.

