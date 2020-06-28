UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Of Representatives Committee Plans $3.8Bln To Fund Anti-Russia Measures In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

US House of Representatives Committee Plans $3.8Bln to Fund Anti-Russia Measures in 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The United States House of Representatives Armed Services Committee has proposed allocating $3.8 billion to fund anti-Russia measures in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the committee's National Defense Authorization Act proposal.

"[The proposal] provides an additional $3.789 billion for strategic sealift, satellite communications, refueling, submarine, and antisubmarine warfare capabilities that enhance deterrence against Russia," the document read.

The committee is also looking to fully fund the European Defense Initiative and provide $250 million to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

One-fifth of these funds can be used to purchase lethal weapons, the committee said.

Additionally, officials in Washington are pushing to limit any military cooperation between the US and Russia, although exceptions will be made for the purposes of building dialogue that will reduce the risk of conflict, according to the document.

The proposal, which was tabled by Chairman Adam Smith, would authorize roughly $730 billion in spending for the purposes of national defense.

In December, President Donald Trump approved the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which had a topline budget of $738 billion.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Budget Trump United States December 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

UAE sends additional medical aid to Iran in fight ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Nor ..

41 minutes ago

Migrant workers stuck in virus-hit Iraq with no wa ..

5 minutes ago

L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from prod ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.