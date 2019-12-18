US House of Representatives Convenes to Impeach Trump

The US House of Representatives convened on Wednesday for a full session to vote on two articles of impeachment that have been filed against President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives convened on Wednesday for a full session to vote on two articles of impeachment that have been filed against President Donald Trump

The articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abusing power and obstructing justice, charges that House Democrats say fall under the umbrella of "high crimes and misdemeanors" for which a US president can be impeached.

After the session convened at 9:00 a.m., Republican Congressman Andy Biggs filed a motion to adjourn the proceedings and to stop wasting time on impeachment. The procedural maneuver delayed the day's proceedings by forcing the full House to vote on the motion.

Democrats defeated the measure.

According to the US Constitution, a president shall be removed from office "on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

A majority of the 435-member House must vote in favor of impeaching Trump before moving to the next phase of the process. The House is currently made up of 233 Democrats, 197 Republicans, 1 Independent and has four vacancies.

Once the House Democratic majority votes to impeach on Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to start the formal impeachment trial which is likely to occur in the coming weeks or even days.