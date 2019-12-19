US House of Representatives Impeaches President Trump on Charge of Abuse of Power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump on a charge of abuse of power, the voting results showed.

Members of the Democratic Party - which has the majority of seats in the lower chamber of the parliament - supported the impeachment on late Wednesday, while the Republican Party opposed the initiative.

Later in the day, the House of Representatives will also vote on impeaching Trump on a charge of obstruction of Congress.