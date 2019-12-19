US House of Representatives Impeaches President Trump on Charge of Obstruction of Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump on a charge of obstruction of Congress, the voting results showed.

Some 20 minutes earlier, the House of Representatives also voted for impeaching Trump over alleged abuse of power.

Members of the Democratic Party - which has the majority of seats in the lower chamber of the parliament - supported the impeachment on late Wednesday, while the Republican Party opposed the initiative.