US House of Representatives OKs Removal of Confederate Statues From Capitol Hill - Reports

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to dismantle statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederacy from the Capitol Hill, CNN reported on Thursday.

If passed by the Senate, the bill will require removal of the statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection. Moreover, monuments to men who defended slavery, segregation and white supremacy during their lives ” John C. Calhoun, Charles Aycock and James P. Clarke ” are also supposed be dismantled, the media reported.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives in a 305-113 vote.

Notably, all House Democrats voted in favor of the bill and were joined by 72 Republicans. All 113 votes opposing the proposed legislation came from Republicans.

Confederate monuments in the United States have become a target of far left activists as well as protesters during the ongoing demonstrations that started with the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Several state governors have approved the removal of Confederate monuments.

