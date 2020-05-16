US House of Representatives Passes $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US House of Representatives has narrowly approved a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill crafted by the Democrats.

The Heroes Act was passed by the House with a 208-199 vote on late Friday and will now head to the Senate where it is expected to fail.

The Republicans in both the House and Senate have opposed the coronavirus relief bill, some accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of crafting "a liberal wishlist."

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the bill would be "dead on arrival" if it reaches his desk.

Trump and the Republicans oppose the bill because it grants stimulus payments to undocumented immigrants in the United States, ban sharing of information about lower-cost health insurance choices, and eliminate voter identification requirements.

The US has earmarked about $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief in previous packages, including more than $2.1 trillion in the initial CARES Act.