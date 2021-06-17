UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Of Representatives Passes Bill To Make Juneteenth Federal Holiday

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

US House of Representatives Passes Bill to Make Juneteenth Federal Holiday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The US House of Representatives has voted 415-14 to designate June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day and make it a legal public holiday.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior lawmaker of the House Committee on the Judiciary who presided over the vote, praised the passage of the act. It will now go to President Joe Biden for signing.

"With the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, the Federal government will join 47 states in recognizing as a holiday Juneteenth, the day that has been celebrated by African Americans for 156 years and has been called rightly as 'America's second Independence Day," she said.

She said Juneteenth honored the end of the 400 years of suffering endured by African Americans during the times of chattel slavery.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger rode into the Texan city of Galveston and announced that the Civil War was over, freeing the remaining 250,000 slaves more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Related Topics

Army Vote Lincoln Independence Jackson Galveston June Government

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

17 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

17 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

36 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

44 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.