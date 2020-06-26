US House of Representatives Passes Democrats-Backed Bill on Police Reform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The US House of Representatives passed on late Thursday the so-called George Floyd Justice in Policing Act proposed by the Democrats in a 236-181 vote, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The bill was supported by the Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives on June 17. At the same time, another bill on police reform, which was proposed by the Republicans, failed on Wednesday to get enough support among the senators.

Along with the Democrats, who have the majority of seats in the lower chamber of Congress, several Republicans also supported the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill is yet to be considered by the Senate, whose majority of seats belong to the Republican Party. If passed by the Senate, the act will need presidential approval.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would increase data transparency changes to police practices and training, ban the use of chokeholds, ban no-knock warrants, mandate body cameras, restrict the use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality while setting up a national database of identifying all officers recorded as using excessive force.

The bill would also allow victims of police brutality and their families to file civil lawsuits, rolling back police immunities that the US Supreme Court has decreed in recent years.

The discussions of new police legislation come amid nationwide protests over two police-related killings of African Americans. On May 25, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. On June 12, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta was shot after scuffling with two police officers near a Wendy's fast-food restaurant.