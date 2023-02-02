US House of Representatives Passes Resolution Denouncing Socialist Ideology, Policies

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution denouncing socialist ideology and its implementation in the United States, citing millions of deaths under numerous self-proclaimed socialist regimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution denouncing socialist ideology and its implementation in the United States, citing millions of deaths under numerous self-proclaimed socialist regimes.

House lawmakers passed the resolution in a vote of 328-86, with 109 Democrats joining all Republicans in favor of the resolution.

"Socialism is one of the most destructive ideologies in world history," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution. "The House of Representatives should unequivocally repudiate socialism, which is antithetical to American values and the Founding Fathers' belief in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

The resolution cites more than 100 million deaths purportedly linked to socialism worldwide as a result of the actions of socialist leaders such Pol Pot and Mao Zedong, and the principles of the US political system as reasons for the condemnation.

Specifically, the resolution quotes early US presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, who both denounced the redistribution of property by government force.

"Whereas the United States of America was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivist system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed... Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America," the resolution said.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, the daughter of Cuban exiles to the United States.

The congresswoman said it only takes one generation to believe the "false promises" of socialism and lose their freedom.