US House of Representatives Passes Resolution Recognizing, Condemning Armenian Genocide

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide, the House Press Gallery announced.

"H.Res. 296 was adopted by a vote of 405-11-3," the House Press Gallery said via Twitter on Monday.

According to different estimates, more than one million Armenians were killed or starved to death by the Ottoman Empire during and after World War I. Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations of committing a genocide, claiming that the victims of the violence were both, Armenians and Turks.

Armenia has pushed for the international community's recognition of the Armenian genocide. Russia has already recognized the Armenian genocide as well as several member states of the European Union and the World Council of Churches.