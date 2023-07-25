US House of Representatives Prepares to Impeach Biden - Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives is preparing to impeach US President Joe Biden due to suspected corruption schemes run by his family members overseas, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

During the election campaign, Biden claimed that he never talked about business and his family had never received "a Dollar" from China, the speaker said.

"Which we now prove is not true... rising to the level of impeachment inquiry which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed," McCarthy told Fox news in an interview.

The speaker added that Biden has been using methods that were last practiced during the former US President Richard Nixon's administration, such as weaponizing government for the benefit of his own family and also denying Congress "the ability to oversight.

"

Last week, US Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a partially redacted FBI record containing allegations of a foreign bribery scheme involving the Biden family and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The record, based on information from a confidential source touted as highly trusted, alleges that the Bidens received $5 million each to help end a corruption probe into Burisma by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was eventually fired due to pressure from the Obama administration.

The record also alleges that the Burisma executives felt coerced into making the payments to the Bidens and maintain proof of the deal and its nature.

The FBI record tracks closely with other evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee, Comer said in a statement.