Open Menu

US House Of Representatives Prepares To Impeach Biden - Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

US House of Representatives Prepares to Impeach Biden - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives is preparing to impeach US President Joe Biden due to suspected corruption schemes run by his family members overseas, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

During the election campaign, Biden claimed that he never talked about business and his family had never received "a Dollar" from China, the speaker said.

"Which we now prove is not true... rising to the level of impeachment inquiry which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed," McCarthy told Fox news in an interview.

The speaker added that Biden has been using methods that were last practiced during the former US President Richard Nixon's administration, such as weaponizing government for the benefit of his own family and also denying Congress "the ability to oversight.

"

Last week, US Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a partially redacted FBI record containing allegations of a foreign bribery scheme involving the Biden family and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The record, based on information from a confidential source touted as highly trusted, alleges that the Bidens received $5 million each to help end a corruption probe into Burisma by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was eventually fired due to pressure from the Obama administration.

The record also alleges that the Burisma executives felt coerced into making the payments to the Bidens and maintain proof of the deal and its nature.

The FBI record tracks closely with other evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee, Comer said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Barack Obama Business Ukraine Dollar China Company Congress FBI Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

2 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

2 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

3 hours ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

14 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

14 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

15 hours ago

More Stories From World