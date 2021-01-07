US House Of Representatives Rejects Objection To Pennsylvania Vote Results
Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:13 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives has rejected the challenge to the outcome of the electoral college vote in the state of Pennsylvania.
The challenge was rejected in a 92-7 vote. The Senate voted down the objection earlier in the day.