US House Of Representatives Rejects Objection To Pennsylvania Vote Results

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:13 PM

US House of Representatives Rejects Objection to Pennsylvania Vote Results

The US House of Representatives has rejected the challenge to the outcome of the electoral college vote in the state of Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives has rejected the challenge to the outcome of the electoral college vote in the state of Pennsylvania.

The challenge was rejected in a 92-7 vote. The Senate voted down the objection earlier in the day.

More Stories From World

