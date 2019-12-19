US House of Representatives Starts Voting on Impeachment Against President Trump

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The US House House of Representatives started to vote on the first of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The first article focuses on alleged abuse of power by Trump, while the second one - which will be subject to voting later - on alleged obstruction of the Congress.

The impeachment inquiry was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower's complaint alleged that Trump in a July 25 phone call pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to probe former Vice President Joe Biden - his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign - for corruption including his son, Hunter.